Ice Bucket Challenge Alton Memorial Hospital

The Surgical Services department at Alton Memorial Hospital did an ice bucket challenge for the ALS Association on Friday, Aug. 29. Doing the honors, left to right, were Patty Rhodes, Laura Bock and Angie Henry. Feeling the chill were, left to right, Trish Evancho, Nancy Leady and Jean Campbell. Raffle tickets were sold to determine who got to pour, and the *victims* held signs honoring ALS patients Lori Griffin, Everett Fitzgerald and Ron Bauser.