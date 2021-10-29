SPRINGFIELD – In order to improve safety at a railroad crossing near Edwardsville in Madison County, the Illinois Commerce Commission has approved a Stipulated Agreement to install new automatic flashing light signals and gates at the Quercus Grove Road/Ch23 grade crossing of the Norfolk Southern Railway’s track.

The total estimated cost for the new automatic warning devices at the crossing is $369,918. ICC Staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 95% of the signal design and installation costs, not to exceed $341,423. Norfolk Southern will pay all remaining signal design and installation costs, and all future operating and maintenance costs related to the new automatic warning devices.

All work is to be completed by within eighteen (18) months of the Order date.

“The addition of new automatic warning devices and gates will improve safety at this location and that is good news for the community and anyone who utilizes the crossing. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection Funds enables important rail safety projects such as this to advance,” said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.

To read Stipulated Agreement 2120 in Docket No. T21-0125 click here.

ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF)

In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding towards project such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.

