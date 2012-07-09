EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., July 9, 2012 . . . IC Management, Inc., a provider of medical billing, coding, practice management and accounting services, today announced it has added two new medical practices to its growing roster of clients: Rosewood Physical Therapy, Ltd. and Cheely Chiropractic, Ltd., both of East Alton, Ill.

IC Management, Inc. contracted with these two medical practices for medical billing services.

According to IC Management, Inc., president Randy Pruetzel, “Our talented team of medical billing and coding experts work with our clients to expedite their claims, work any insurance denials until they are resolved or finalized, resulting in more profit for their practice at a faster rate. We save our clients time that could be better spent focusing on patient care and the day-to-day flow of office operations.”

Established in 2007, IC Management, Inc. has provided medical billing and accounting services throughout the region by bringing together a group of leaders in the medical billing and medical accounting fields. For more information about IC Management, Inc., please visit www.icmanagementbillingservices.com or call (618) 655-2421.

