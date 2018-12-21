EDWARDSVILLE – Former SIUE student-athletes will be well represented May 4th at the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame event.

Megan (Grizzle) Kessler, Ruth (Kipping) Boden and Greg Leib will be inducted at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois.

Kessler played for SIUE from 1999 to 2003 after competing as a prep player at Salem High School. She scored 446 points in four seasons with the Cougars.

Boden scored 937 points in two seasons with the Cougars. A second team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference performer during the 2001-02 season, she played her prep basketball at Quincy High School.

Leib, who is being inducted as a coach at Belleville Althoff High School, played one season with the Cougars during the 1986-87 season.