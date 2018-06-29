CARLINVILLE - The Macoupin County Fair is one of the oldest in Illinois and its fair pageant has been a long-standing part of the tradition. Wednesday night, the Miss Macoupin County Fair queen, junior miss and little miss were all named.

The Macoupin County Fair is in its 166th year.

The pageant winners were as follows:

Miss Macoupin County Fair Queen - Anni Ibberson

Junior Miss Macoupin County Fair Queen - Ryleigh Hunt

Little Miss Macoupin County - Molly Carriker

Macoupin County Fair Pageant Director Hilary Lunt said there were 19 Little Miss and 13 Junior Miss contestants in those two categories. Lunt is a past Miss Macoupin County Fair queen, so it has special meaning each year to her to direct the show.

Lunt said there were a lot of sponsorships included in the fair pageant program.

“The girls had a variety of gift bags in the trailer waiting for them and tons of cards and congratulations and best wishes,” Lunt said. “The fair has a great tradition and is one of the oldest in Illinois. There were a few breaks during a war period, but other than that it has been held each year. We have a great fair board and a great community.”

