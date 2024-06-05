GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School Class of 2024 graduate Justin Hang was recognized by The Illinois Association of Teachers of English (IATE) as a winner of its annual student contest for grades 6-12.

Outstanding submissions to the IATE Writing & Art Contest will be recognized in an upcoming issue of the Illinois English Bulletin, the professional journal of IATE.

Hang, who was one of 12 GCHS Summa Cum Laude honorees, will be attending SIUE in the Fall and plans to study software engineering.

IATE sponsors the annual contest for students as a way to recognize exceptional student work and to encourage students to pursue the pleasures and challenges of writing.

Established in 1907, IATE is the oldest professional organization of literacy educators in the nation. Members consist of English and English Language Arts educators at all grade levels from elementary through university.

The mission of IATE is to improve the quality of instruction in English at all educational levels; to encourage research, experimentation, and investigation in the teaching of English; to facilitate professional cooperation of the members; to hold public discussions and programs; to sponsor the publication of desirable articles and reports; and to integrate the efforts of all those who are concerned with the improvement of instruction in English.

An affiliate of the National Council of Teachers of English, IATE champions diversity, equity, inclusion, and academic freedom in the classroom.

For more information about IATE, visit the organization’s website, iateonline.org.

