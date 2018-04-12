Name: Ian Michael Norris

Parents: Cody Norris and Chelsey Lott of Jerseyville

Birth Weight: 6 lbs 5 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Date: April 2, 2018

Time: 8:20 p.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Nolan Norris (3 1/2)

Grandparents: Brad and Donna Lott, Jerseyville; Matt and Stacie Norris, Jerseyville

Great Grandparents: Joetta and Cleo Lott, Jerseyville; Marlene Edwards, Jerseyville

