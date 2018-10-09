EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville junior Ian Bailey completed a stellar season Monday in the boys golf sectional at Sunset Hills. The Tigers narrowly missed qualifying for state with a team score of 332.

Bailey recently led the way for the Tigers in the second round of the recent Southwestern Conference boys’ golf championships at Sunset Hills Country Club, carding a 75 on the day to help give Edwardsville the team championship over O’Fallon.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It was a lot of fun,” Bailey said in a post-round interview. “The course was playing really nice, a lot of up and downs today, hit a lot of fairways, and made the birdies that counted.”

The first round of the SWC tournament was held Aug. 27 at Stonewolf in Fairview Heights, and Bailey concentrated on the parts of his game that haven’t gone well as a part of his strategy.

The strength of Bailey’s game lies in his wedge play, getting the ball up and down, and as close to the pin as possible.

“Definitely my wedges,” Bailey said. “My wedges are the good part of my game. Just trying to get them close, a lot of up and downs. Just the strategy basically.”

More like this: