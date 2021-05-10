TROY – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a 21-day lane closure on the westbound lanes of I-70/270/55 between the I-70/270/55 interchange and 2.6 miles east of the I-70/270/55 interchange, beginning on Thursday, May 13, 2021, weather permitting. The westbound direction will be reduced to a single lane, around the clock starting at 5:00 am. This stage of work is necessary to make pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by June 11, 2021.



This stage of work is part of a larger project that will include many additional lane closures. The times and locations of future closures will be announced as the project continues. The entire project is expected to be completed by November 2021.

Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, IL.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

