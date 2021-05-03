TROY – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a 21-day lane closure on the eastbound lanes of I-70/270/55 between the I-70/270/55 interchange and 2.6 miles east of the I-70/270/55 interchange, beginning on Thursday, May 6 2021, weather permitting. The eastbound direction will be reduced to a single lane, around the clock starting at 6:00 pm. In addition to I-70 eastbound, the ramps from I-270 eastbound and from I-55/70 north/eastbound will be reduced to one lane also. This stage of work is necessary to make pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by June 1, 2021.

This stage of work is part of a larger project that will include many additional lane closures. The times and locations of future closures will be announced as the project continues. The entire project is expected to be completed by November 2021.

Motorists traveling on the I-270 eastbound ramp and the I-55/70 north/eastbound ramp will be directed to merge together by the use of changeable message boards located on each ramp and on I-70 eastbound up to the actual merge point. Motorists are urged to pay close attention to the changeable message boards, follow the directions on them and give fellow drivers plenty of room to merge.

Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, IL.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

