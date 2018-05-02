TROY - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced I-70 will be intermittently restricted to one lane from the Interstate 55/70/270 interchange to 2.5 miles east of the Interstate 55/70/270 interchange starting Monday, May 7, 2018, weather permitting.

The restrictions will take place in the eastbound direction between 6:00 AM to 3:00 PM and in the westbound direction between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM. These restrictions are necessary to install pavement reflectors. All work is expected to be completed by mid-May 2018.

Motorists are urged to use caution, obey all warning signs and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone.

The General Contractor on this project is Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

