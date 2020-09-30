Salem – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane restriction will be encountered on southbound I-57 at the Salem exit, near mile marker 116. Weather permitting, the southbound left lane will be closed at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, for expansion joint repair. The left lane will be re-opened at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

