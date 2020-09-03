COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure motorists encountered on westbound I-55/70 at mile marker 9, approximately 1 mile west of I-255 on Thursday, September 3, will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

The lane closure was needed to repair the driving surface of the bridge carrying Black Lane over I-55/70.

