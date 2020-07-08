COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane closures will be encountered on westbound I-55/70 at mile marker 9, approximately 1 mile west of I-255. On Thursday, July 9, the left lane and the center lane will be closed at this location, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The lane closures are needed to repair the driving surface of the bridge carrying Black Lane over I-55/70.

The repair work will also require the closure of the ramp carrying Black Lane over I-55/70. The ramp will be closed today, July 8. The ramp will be re-opened Friday, July 10 at 7:00 a.m.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

