COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge painting will require a lane closure on the ramp from southbound Interstate 55/70 to southbound Interstate 255 near Collinsville, beginning, weather permitting, at 7 a.m. Friday, April 21. One lane of the two-lane ramp will remain open at all times. The work is expected to be completed by the end of May.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

