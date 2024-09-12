EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane restrictions will be encountered on northbound I-55/70 between MM 3.2 and MM 3.6 beginning Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 7:00 a.m., weather permitting.

The two left lanes will be closed to allow IDOT District 8 Operations forces to perform emergency bridge deck patching on the bridge over CSX, NS, and Conrail Railroads, just east of the merge with I-70. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open. All lanes are expected to re-open by 3:30 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X, formerly known at Twitter, at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.