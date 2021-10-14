EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that I-55/70 between Illinois Route 111 and the I-55/70/64 Split will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Sunday, October 17, 2021 weather permitting. This work will take place nightly between 8 pm and 6 am. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers and arrow boards. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by late November 2021.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Article continues after sponsor message

The contractor on this project is Christ Bros of Lebanon, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.