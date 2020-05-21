East St. Louis, Illinois – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the daytime non-peak closure of the inside lane northbound and southbound on I-55 between Exchange Ave and 3rd St. is extended through Friday, May 22nd. Due to weather-related impacts this work could not be completed by May 20th. The closure will be during daytime non-peak hours and is required to repair a damaged concrete barrier wall. The East St, Louis Maintenance Yard will make the needed repairs. Full access will be restored as soon as this work is completed.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

