EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on I-55 at the IL 143 interchange, on Monday night, July 19, 2021, weather permitting. One lane will remain open in both directions at all times. The times of the restrictions are as follows:

Southbound – 8:00 pm to 5:00 am, 7-days a week

Northbound – 7:00 pm to 7:00 am, 7-days a week



These restrictions are needed to do bridge repairs and the work is expected to be completed by September 2021.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is ERA-Valdivia Contractors, Inc. of Chicago, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

