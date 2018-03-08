COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane restriction will be encountered on the I-270 Mississippi River Bridge, near Granite City beginning Friday.

IDOT said weather permitting, the westbound right lane will be closed at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 9, 2018. It is anticipated the lane will be re-opened at 5 a.m. on Monday, March 12, 2018. The lane restriction is needed to repair the bridge deck.

"It is anticipated this lane restriction will result in significant traffic delays, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes," IDOT said.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

