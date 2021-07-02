PONTOON BEACH– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces intermittent lane closures on I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Dr in Missouri will begin on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 12:01 am, weather permitting. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times. These restrictions are needed to do deck sealing and the work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on July 11, 2021.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the M & M Concrete of Stockton, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.