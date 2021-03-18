GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that, weather permitting, I-270 will have one lane closed in each direction on the west side of the Chain of Rocks Canal Bridge in Madison County to allow for Ameren Illinois to safely work on the overhead electric lines that cross I-270. This work shall take place during the week of March 22, 2021.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.