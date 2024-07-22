GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that deck sealing on the bridges carrying Interstate 270 over the Chain of Rocks Canal just west of the I-270/Illinois 3 interchange in Madison County will require lane closures starting, weather permitting, at 9 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2024. One lane will remain open in each direction. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 29.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.