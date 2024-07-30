GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that deck sealing on the eastbound bridge carrying Interstate 270 over the Chain of Rocks Canal just west of the I-270/Illinois 3 interchange in Madison County will require lane closures starting, weather permitting, at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. One lane will always remain open. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5.

Article continues after sponsor message

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.