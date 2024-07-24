GODFREY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that repairs to the bridge approaches on Illinois 255 and U.S. 67 between Seminary Road and Delhi in Madison and Jersey counties will require lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Monday, July 29.

One lane will always remain open in each direction.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of August. For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.