COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that lane restrictions will be encountered on southbound I-255, approximately 2 miles south of Collinsville, at milepost 22.0. These lane restrictions are needed for bridge deck patching.

On Wednesday, October 18, the southbound left lane will be closed to traffic at 8 a.m. The left lane will remain closed until Tuesday, October 31.

From Wednesday, October 18 to Tuesday, October 24, the southbound center lane will also be closed daily, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center lane will be re-opened to traffic each day at 3:00 p.m.

Traffic delays are anticipated, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

