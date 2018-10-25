COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that Interstate 255 from Illinois 157 in Cahokia to the Jefferson Barracks Bridge will be restricted to one lane in each direction during the daytime hours of 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM beginning Tuesday, October 30, 2018, weather permitting. This work is necessary to repair the pavement. This work is anticipated to be completed by mid-November 2018.

The Department advises the travelling public to follow all construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones. Delays should be expected and the use of alternate routes may be beneficial.

The contractor on this project is Keeley & Sons, Inc., of East St. Louis, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.