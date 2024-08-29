

DUPO – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced a right lane closure will be encountered on northbound I-255 beginning Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at 9 a.m. through Friday, September 6, 2024 at 3 p.m. Weather permitting, the right lane will be closed between exit 10 and exit 13. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open.

These restrictions are needed to do pavement repair work. IDOT District 8 forces will make the needed improvements. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on gettingAroundIllinois.com.

