COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that the exit ramps from I-255 to Horseshoe Lake Road, Exit 26, in Collinsville will be closed this weekend beginning Friday, June 22, 2018 at 9:00 PM and will reopen by Monday, June 25, 2018 at 5:00 AM, weather permitting. These closures are necessary to complete paving of the interchange ramps.

During the closures, you may use Exit 24, Collinsville Road, or use I-55/70 to IL 157 in Collinsville. Only the exit ramps from I-255 to Horseshoe Lake Road will be closed; the entrance ramps will remain open. These interchange improvements are expected to be completed by June 25, 2018 at 5:00 AM. If you drive through the work zone, please stay alert and use extra caution.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Contractor on this project is Christ Brothers Asphalt of Lebanon, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

More like this: