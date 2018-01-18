GODFREY - Illinois 255 was closed for multiple hours late Wednesday night into Thursday morning after a fatal accident near Humbert Road in Godfrey.

Godfrey Fire Protection District members responded about 9:30 p.m. near the Humbert Road exit to the scene of a head-on collision involving three vehicles. The Illinois State Police confirmed one of the vehicles was headed in the wrong direction on I-255. There was one confirmed fatality in the accident.

The Illinois State Police also confirmed the Madison County Coroner's Office was called to the scene because of the one fatality. The Illinois State Police District 11 Office said Unit 1 was driving the wrong way on I-255 and hit Unit 2 and there was a fatality in that vehicle. Another unit was also involved.

More information will be released today about the crash.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois State Police crash reconstruction team was called to the scene because of the severity of the crash.

The Madison County Coroner and Illinois State Police both worked the scene in the investigation.

“Because it was a fatal accident, the Illinois State Police did perform accident reconstruction,” said Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Erik Kambarian. “We responded and provided the best care we could. One patient was transported by helicopter to the hospital. We remained on scene to support the investigation until we were released.”

More information to come…

More like this: