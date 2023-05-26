ALTON - The Alton Amphitheater Commission is excited to announce initial events for the 2023 season, highlighted by the I LOVE THE 90s TOUR at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023.

The I LOVE THE 90s TOUR invites attendees to reminisce about the trend-setting decade of the 1990s with some of the most iconic, indelible names in rap, hip hop, and R&B. The evening includes performances by iconic ‘90s artists Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, All 4 One, and Tag Team.

“A Friday night on the Alton Riverfront with an exciting lineup of iconic ‘90s artists will be a great night for Alton and the region,” said Dan Herkert, Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair. “The Amphitheater Commission is excited to bring yet another national act to our riverfront to anchor the 2023 season.”

Tickets for the I LOVE THE 90s TOUR go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at www.Metrotix.com and through MetroTix outlets. VIP tickets will sell for $120.00 per person, reserved tickets for $79.00 per person, and general admission tickets for $37.50 per person.

A local ticket outlet will be established and announced in the near future. A VIP ticket includes entry to the concert, assigned seating in the VIP area, reserved parking, and access to the VIP tent on the side of the stage with private concessions. A reserved ticket provides entry to the concert and assigned seating at the amphitheater while general admission tickets include entry to the venue and seating in the lawn area.

“The buzz around this concert is going to be loud and we’re confident that VIP tickets will sell quickly,” said Amphitheater Commission Vice Chair Michelle Brooks. “The I LOVE THE 90s TOUR will provide an exciting Friday night of unforgettable music on the Alton Riverfront.”

With the I LOVE THE 90s TOUR anchoring the 2023 season on Alton’s riverfront, The Alton Amphitheater Commission is also www.LibertyBankAmphitheater.com proud to announce the return of popular favorites Fireworks on the Mississippi (July 3), The Alton Food Truck Festival (August 26), The Alton Jazz & Wine Festival (September 2), and the Alton Expo (September 7 -10).

“This will be an amazing season at one of the best venues for live music in the Midwest,” said Amphitheater Commissioner Jordan Atkins. “We’re excited to return award-winning live music to our beautiful riverfront along with our other events.” “We’re looking forward to another great summer on the Alton Riverfront, highlighted by the I LOVE THE 90s TOUR,” said Commission Chair Dan Herkert. “We’re grateful to all of our generous sponsors, without whom we wouldn’t be able to hold great events such as this.”

"The Commission is actively looking at other potential events for the 2023 season,” continued Herkert. “Keep an eye out for announcements of other exciting events.” To learn more about the Alton Amphitheater and to see a complete schedule of events, visit www.LibertyBankAmphitheater.com.

