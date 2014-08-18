Girl Scouts looking for new members & volunteers to join the FUN!

New research show majority of parents see benefits for daughters; majority of volunteers

feel experience has helped them personally and professionally

Click for Poll Findings

Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is making its summer push for girls and adult volunteers to join Girl Scouts, the country’s preeminent leadership development organization for girls. With families already thinking about how to allocate their free time during the coming school year, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) has released new data showing the organization’s benefits for both girls and volunteers.

Results of a summer 2014 pulse poll conducted with over 3,500 volunteers and parents of Girl Scouts in the K−5 age range show positive effects on members of all ages. Ninety-seven percent of parents agree that Girl Scouts has been a positive activity for their daughter, that she has had fun and exciting new experiences (95 percent), and that she has learned or tried something new (96 percent). In addition, 94 percent of parents say that because of Girl Scouts their daughter feels special, has more friends (95 percent), and is happier (89 percent).

The data shows it is not just girls who benefit: 94 percent of volunteers have made new friends, 88 percent believe their life is better because they volunteer with Girl Scouts, and two-thirds believe their volunteer experience has helped them professionally. Ninety-five percent of Girl Scout volunteers are happy knowing they are making girls’ lives better.

"Girl Scouts has provided a safe, fun, and engaging place for girls and adult volunteers to lead and thrive for over 100 years," said Anna Maria Chávez, CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA. "We know the majority of volunteers feel their Girl Scout experience has helped them both personally and professionally, but in many places throughout the country, the lack of volunteers is what keeps girls on waiting lists. Every adult who volunteers for Girl Scouts can help us bring fun, new experiences to at least five girls. Imagine what that can do to shape the next generation of female leaders."

Girl Scouts gives girls a place to explore topics of interest in a judgment-free space outside of classroom confinements; it cultivates cooperative and self-directed learning, as well as the growth mindset (the understanding that intelligence and talent can be developed)—all of which help foster a lifetime passion for learning. The variety of experiences and the value for the money the Girl Scout program provides are also popular selling points. Eighty-nine percent of parents say their daughter gets a greater variety of experiences from Girl Scouts than she does from other extracurricular activities, and the majority of parents feel Girl Scouts is a great value for the money compared to other extracurricular activities. Overall, parents consider Girl Scouts one of the most beneficial extracurricular activities for their daughter.

Article continues after sponsor message

“In Girl Scouts, girls are always counting down to the next adventure she will go on,” said Villie M. Appoo, GSSI Chief Executive Officer. “Maybe it’s artistic. Maybe it’s programming a robot. Maybe it’s going to camp or selling Girl Scout Cookies. It may even be providing community service to her town. In Girl Scouts, your daughter will make a bunch of new friends and have a ton of new experiences,” Appoo added. Appoo added that Girl Scout volunteers are also needed so that all girls can benefit from the Girl Scout Advantage.



Girl Scouts is open to all girls from kindergarten through grade 12. The more adults step forward to volunteer, the more girls will get the chance to be a Girl Scout. Adults over age 18 may become volunteers; both girls and adults volunteers can join at any time of the year. Girl Scout volunteers come from all walks of life; they are men, women, young professionals, retirees, college students, and more. Volunteer opportunities are diverse, flexible and can be tailored to meet personal availability and interests.

To join or volunteer, please visit: www.girlscouts.org/join

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving nearly 14,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Today, Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. is the largest voluntary organization for girls in the world. Its sole focus is to meet the needs of all girls (ages 5-17) from diverse racial, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.

Volunteers to help lead troops, train adults, deliver programs and share unique skills are also needed. Volunteer opportunities are diverse, flexible and can be tailored to meet personal availability and interests. To learn more about joining Girl Scouts, visit the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois website at: www.gsofsi.org.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way. For more information, contact Erin Johnson at 618.692.0692.

The Girl Scout Mission: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

More like this: