We are friends because we have gotten to know, respect, understand and appreciate each other. Because I am black, my views on society and my reactions to society are going to be different from yours because society doesn’t treat us the same.

Throughout our lifetime and our time as friends, we are not going to have the same experiences, the same opportunities, or be given the same benefit of the doubt.

The reason for that is that we don’t have the same skin color. Some people don’t know me like you do.

Some people in society have failed to facilitate and foster relationships between people of different backgrounds. We didn’t judge each other by our faces, instead, we see one another as human beings and that is very meaningful.

Derrick D. Richardson, Author

