SPRINGFIELD – The State of Illinois is now partnering with Hy-Vee pharmacies across central and northern Illinois to offer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations to eligible individuals. Hy-Vee has 16 locations in Bloomington, Canton, Galesburg, Hamilton, Milan, Moline, Macomb, Peoria, Peru, Rock Island, Silvis, Springfield, and Sycamore and estimates being able to provide up to 200 vaccinations each day.

HyVee

• To make an appointment, eligible individuals can register at https://www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent

• Vaccinations begin Wednesday, January 27, 2021

• Monday-Friday: 7am – 7pm and Saturday-Sunday: 9am – 5pm (most locations)

The State of Illinois is also partnering with Walgreens and Jewel-Osco pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. A total of 92 Walgreens locations and 92 Jewel-Osco locations have been added to the coronavirus.illinois.gov website, where you can find links to schedule an appointment.

More than 3.2 million Illinoisans are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Phase 1B. Eligible residents are also able to receive a vaccine at one of the Illinois National Guard (ILNG) assisted and Cook County Health sites.

Article continues after sponsor message

• North Riverside Health Center – 1800 S. Harlem Ave., North Riverside

• Robbins Health Center – 13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins

• Morton East Adolescent Health Center – 2423 S. Austin Blvd., Cicero

• Cottage Grover Health Center – 1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights

• Blue Island Health Center – 12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island

• Arlington Heights Health Center – 3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights

• Tinley Park Convention Center – 18451 Convention Center Dr., Tinley Park

Appointments can be scheduled at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov. Another five state supported sites are scheduled to open in the coming weeks and larger vaccination locations across the state are in development.

Vaccinations are also being provided by most local health department. The following local health department sites have been added to the coronavirus.illinois.gov website this week:

• DeKalb County Health Department – 2550 N. Annie Glidden Rd., DeKalb

• DuPage County Health Department – 111 N. County Farm Rd., Wheaton

• Ogle County Health Department – 907 W. Pines Rd, Oregon; and 510 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle

• Putnam County Health Department – 220 E. High St., Hennepin

• Rock Island County Health Department – 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island

• Sangamon County Department of Public Health – 2833 S. Grand Ave. East, Springfield

• Stickney Public Health District – 5635 State Rd., Burbank

• Vermilion County Health Department – 200 S. College St., Danville

• Warren County Health Department – 240 S. Main St., Monmouth

• Wayne County Health Department – 405 N. Basin Rd., Fairfield

• Whiteside County Health Department – 1300 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls

The Midwest Medical Center in Galena is also offering COVID-19 vaccinations and has been added to the website. To find a location near you, and for information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, go to coronavirus.illinois.gov.

Over the next few days, additional pharmacy partners will be coming online and opening registration for appointments. These pharmacy partners will provide hundreds of sites in every region of the state. At this time, vaccination at these sites will be available by appointment only. As the federal supply of vaccines increases, the State will launch walk-in locations and expand sites to additional providers like doctor’s offices and urgent care clinics. More information about those locations will be released in the coming weeks.

For information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, updates on the state’s plan and eligibility, and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, go to coronavirus.illinois.gov.

More like this: