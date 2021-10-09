BLOOMINGTON - Father McGivney Catholic's Joey Hyten, Metro-East Lutheran's and Antonio Ybarra advanced and made the cut in Class 1A, and O'Fallon's Caden Cannon advanced in Class 3A to the second round of the Class 3A Boys Golf Tournament with their performances on Friday.

Jersey's Mason Seymour and O'Fallon's Thai Prakit missed the cut in Class 2A and Class 3A respectively after the first round of the IHSA boys state golf tournaments.

In Class 1A, Vandalia held the first-round lead with a team score of 302, with Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic in second with a 306, Winnetka North Shore Country Day was in third with a 308, in fourth place Effingham St. Anthony Catholic at 310, Oblong was in fifth with a 320, Port Byron Riverdale was in sixth with a 321 and both Sherrard and Monticello tied for seventh and made the team cut with a 323 each. Beecher and Taylor Ridge Rockridge were tied for ninth with a 324 each, Bloomington Central Catholic was 11th with a 330 and Peoria Christian was 12th with a 338. The bottom four teams all missed the cut for the second round.

Drew Hall of Rockridge and Chase Laack of Vandalia were tied for the lead at the end of the first round, with both shooting a two-under-par 70 at Prairie Vista Golf Club to share the lead, with Hyten shooting an 80 and Ybarra firing an 82 to advance to the final day.

In the Class 2A tournament at the D.A. Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State University, Benton led with a 291, with Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep and Wheaton St. Francis Catholic tied for second, with both shooting a 297, Ottawa Township was fourth with a 301, Breese Mater Dei Catholic came in fifth with a score of 304, Crystal Lake Central and Normal University tied for sixth with scores of 305, and Lemont was eight with a 307. Teams missing the cut were Macomb, who shot a 309, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic, who had a 310, Rockford Boylan Catholic, who shot a 313, and Belleville Althoff Catholic, with a 319.

Cy Norman of Benton led at the end of the first round with a six-under-par 66, while Seymour shot an 86 in his round, missing the cut. Althoff had two golfers -- Max and Parker Bruening -- advance, while Breese Central's Konnor Kueper and Highland's Dominick Emig also went through to the second round.

An all-Chicagoland Class 3A final day at The Den at Fox Creek Gold Club in Forsyth was set up with Carol Stream Glenbard North and Winnetka New Trier tied for the lead with scores of 282, with Mt. Prospect in third at 293, Glen Ellyn Glenbard West was fourth with a 298, Barrington and Hinsdale Central were tied for fifth with both shooting 299 and Frankfort Lincoln-Way East and LaGrange Lyons Township tied for seventh with 300 each. Missing the cut were Lockport Township with a 302, Lake Forest, who had a 306, Moline, who had a 320, and Naperville Neuqua Valley, who had a 327.

Jason Gordon of Northbrook Glenbrook North and New Trier's James Pryor were tied for the lead with both shooting a four-under-par 68, while Cannon shot a 76 and Prakit an 87.

The final rounds of all three tournaments will be played on Saturday morning and afternoon.

