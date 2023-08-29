GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney's Girls Golf Team faced off with Belleville Althoff in a dual match Monday at Stonewall Golf Course in Fairview Heights.

The Griffins won the contest 193 to 200. The Griffins counted scores from Sarah Hyten, Riana Thakker, Riley Ramsey and Paige Stoelzle. Also representing the team were Kendall Riechmann and Emily Moody.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Sarah Hyten led the Griffins with a score of 40 on her way to earning match medalist honors.

The Griffins play next in a match against Roxanna on Tuesday, August 29, at Legacy Golf Course in Granite City.

Team scores

FMCHS 193

Althoff 200

Article continues after sponsor message

FMCHS Individual Scores

Sarah Hyten - 40 - match medalist

Riley Ramsey - 50

Riana Thakker - 51

Paige Stoelzle - 52

Kendall Riechmann - 58

Emily Moody - 61

More like this:

Oct 18, 2023 - Hyten One Of Area's Top Golfers, Helped Bring Team To State - Is A Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb LLC Athlete Of The Month For Father McGivney

Oct 3, 2023 - Class 1A Girls Golf - Griffins Become First Team In School History To Head To State Tournament, Ally Suhre Shoots Even-Par To Qualify

Sep 26, 2023 - Golf Round-Up: Explorers, Tigers Shoot Well At Crusaders Classic, Sarah Hyten Sets Personal, School Record For Nine-Hole Match

Sep 13, 2023 - Golf Round-Up: Marquette Boys, McGivney Girls Boast Wins; Alton Boys With Strong Play At Panther Classic

Oct 9, 2023 - Griffins Girls Golf Places Eighth In State, Triad's Hill Fourth, McGivney's Hyten Ninth

 