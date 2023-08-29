GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney's Girls Golf Team faced off with Belleville Althoff in a dual match Monday at Stonewall Golf Course in Fairview Heights.

The Griffins won the contest 193 to 200. The Griffins counted scores from Sarah Hyten, Riana Thakker, Riley Ramsey and Paige Stoelzle. Also representing the team were Kendall Riechmann and Emily Moody.

Sarah Hyten led the Griffins with a score of 40 on her way to earning match medalist honors.

The Griffins play next in a match against Roxanna on Tuesday, August 29, at Legacy Golf Course in Granite City.

Team scores

FMCHS 193

Althoff 200

FMCHS Individual Scores

Sarah Hyten - 40 - match medalist

Riley Ramsey - 50

Riana Thakker - 51

Paige Stoelzle - 52

Kendall Riechmann - 58

Emily Moody - 61

