During the week in which the Alton Memorial Hospital Wound Care Center celebrated its 10th anniversary in September, a contest was held to name the center's two hyperbaric oxygen tanks. After much staff deliberation over all the submissions, the names Eunice and Ellen were chosen, in memory of Eunice Smith and her sister, Ellen Smith Hatch. Both Kelly Hebel and Susan Cappel from the hospital submitted entries commemorating these two generous women. A drawing was held to determine Susan as the official winner of an Amazon gift card. A plaque will be posted in the chamber room telling the story of these two influential women whose namesake the chambers now bear. Eunice Smith donated the property on which Alton Memorial Hospital was built in the 1930s. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is an advanced modality used adjunctively in the AMH Wound Care Center for the treatment of diabetic wounds of the lower extremity, chronic bone infections, compromised skin grafts/flaps and delayed radiation injuries.