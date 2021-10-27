SEE VIDEO:

EDWARDSVILLE - Scott Hyden, 31, of the first block Keeven Drive in Highland, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting and death of Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins at an area gas station/convenience store.

He is also charged with a count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and he was previously convicted of a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in a federal case. He also has an unlawful possession of a stolen firearm charge in the present case.

Hyden is held on no bond. He is formerly of Bethalto.

At the time of this shooting, he was wanted on two warrants: one out of Wood River and one out of Maryville.

He has a record dating to 2013 when he was charged and convicted in federal court with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm by a user of a controlled substance and possession of heroin, and sale, delivery, and transfer of a handgun to a juvenile. He also has convictions for parole violation and felony property damage.

