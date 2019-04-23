O’FALLON - Hours after a tragic murder in O’Fallon, IL., a husband sought for questioning was taken into custody in Memphis Tenn.

Sherry Billups, 35, of O'Fallon, was discovered burned to death inside her car at 7:25 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Obernuefemann Road and West Madison in O'Fallon near the Sports Park.

Her husband, Andrew Montez McKissick was discovered in Memphis, Tenn., and taken into custody around 11 p.m. Monday.

Memphis Police discovered his vehicle. The couple lived close to the scene where the murder occurred. The Madison County Tactical Team was activated in the case. The couple had only been married a brief period of time.

