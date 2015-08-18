Stan and Lois Clark’s love of Girl Scouting and Boy Scouting a legend in GSSI

GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ Stan and Lois Clark, from Trenton, have reached a milestone that few other volunteers can ever imagine achieving. This husband and wife team have been volunteering with Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts for a combined 130 years. On August 17, Stan and Lois were recognized by Illinois Comptroller Leslie Geissler Munger at the Illinois State Fair for their many years of service to girls and their community. The state fair had proclaimed Tuesday as Senior Citizens Day and Girl Scout Day.

“Girl Scouting in southern Illinois would not be what it is today without the dedication, passion and leadership of all of our volunteers, but Stan and Lois are the benchmark,” said Villie M. Appoo, GSSI Chief Executive Officer. “This wonderful couple volunteer in so many different roles for GSSI, ranging from leading two Girl Scout troops, to Service Unit involvement and teaching CPR/First Aid/AED certification classes,” Appoo added. “We have recognized their volunteer service here in southern Illinois, but it is heart-warming to see them recognized statewide by Comptroller Munger.”

Stan and Lois grew up across the street from each other and bonded from their mutual love of Scouting. They stayed involved through all age levels, and went right on to becoming leaders as adults. From being stationed overseas and back, they never left Girl Scouts. Lois even started a troop of Girl Guides when they lived in Greece. Their children were also in Girl and Boy Scouts…in fact, each of them earned the Girl Scout Gold Award (two daughters) and their son earned the Eagle Scout Award.

“Stan is a perfect example of how we should respect each other and respect those who lead us. He is dedicated to what Girl Scouts stands for…dedicated to God, Country, helpful and courageous; he is the Girl Scout Promise and Law wrapped into one human being,” said JoAnna Espique, Service Unit 202 volunteer.

“Lois is a very special person who is a leader and inspiration,” said Lara Lynn, Service Unit 109 volunteer. “She is caring and loving. Because of all these traits she is a true Girl Scout from the heart. I don’t know where my life would be if I had not met and worked with her!”

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 14,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in southern Illinois.

The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.

Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.

Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

For more information, please call Jay Strobel at 618.692.0692.

