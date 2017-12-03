GRAFTON - Hurley Dodge has been a long-standing business in the area and the dealership recently has added a location in Grafton. This past week, a sign was erected at 1100 W. Main St. in Grafton.

The dealership has been open since the beginning of October in Grafton.

John Mathus, sales manager at the Grafton location, said the new sign ties everything at the new location together.

“We have top quality cars at both locations,” Mathus said. “We have some clean and some of the nicest used cars in Grafton I have seen in 30 years in the business.”

Mathus has years of sales experience in the car industry and said he couldn't be more excited than being able to help build the Hurley business in Grafton.

Tim Hurley, one of the owners, said he hopes to see traffic continue to grow in Grafton.

He said he is extremely excited to be in the community with such a strong sense of tourism.

"Grafton has a done great job of promoting itself as a town," Hurley said. "I think there's a strong local customer base in the area that we hope to serve."

Hurley Dodge can be contacted at their Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram franchise location in Hardin, 1006 N Park Street, at (618) 576-2225 or at their guaranteed pre-owned location in Grafton at (618) 786-5337.

More information about Hurley Dodge, their services and their inventory can be found on their website www.Hurleycdjr.com.

