SPRINGFIELD, IL – Hunters and trappers in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 318 bobcats during the 2017-18 Illinois Bobcat Hunting and Trapping Season, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced today. Permit holders salvaged another 40 roadkill bobcats during the season.Hunters and Trappers Harvested 318 Bobcats During 2017-18 Season

The 2017-18 Illinois bobcat season was open from Nov. 10, 2017 until Feb. 15, 2018, and 1,000 permits were issued to hunters and trappers for the season.

Bobcat hunting and trapping in Illinois resumed with a 2016-17 season in which 141 bobcats were harvested or salvaged by permit holders.

A change in state law that took effect for the 2017-18 season prohibited the taking of bobcats in 33 Illinois counties, and in portions of three additional counties. The new law also allowed hunters and trappers to harvest up to 350 bobcats for the 2017-18 season. The harvest limit will be 375 bobcats for the 2018-19 season, which is scheduled for Nov. 10, 2018 through Feb. 15, 2019. Hunters and trappers may apply for permits for the 2018-19 bobcat season online through the IDNR website in September.

The table below includes 2017-18 Illinois bobcat season preliminary harvest totals by open county.