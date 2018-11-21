SPRINGFIELD - Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 58,836 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois Firearm Deer Season on Nov. 16-18. Hunters took 51,450 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2017.

Illinois’ seven-day Firearm Deer Season will conclude Nov. 29 through Dec. 2.

Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 7-9;

Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and CWD Deer Seasons (in select counties only) on Dec. 27-30, 2018 and Jan. 18-20, 2019;

Archery Deer Season continues through Jan. 20, 2019 (archery deer hunting is closed Nov. 29-Dec. 2 in counties open for Firearm Deer Season)

For more details on deer hunting, open counties, and other information, check the IDNR website at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx

A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2018 season, and comparable totals for 2017, is below.

