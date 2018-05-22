SPRINGFIELD, IL – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary statewide total of 13,500 wild turkeys during the 2018 Spring Turkey Season, including the youth season, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced today. The 2018 total compares with the statewide turkey harvest of 15,720 in 2017. The statewide preliminary total includes the Youth Turkey Season harvest of 1,139 birds, compared with the record youth harvest of 1,539 turkeys in 2017. The statewide record total was set in 2006 when 16,569 turkeys were harvested.

Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The 2018 season dates were April 9-May 10 in the South Zone and April 16-May 17 in the North Zone. The Youth Spring Turkey Season was March 31-April 1 and April 7-8. This was the second year the youth turkey season was open for two weekends statewide.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Turkey hunters this spring took a preliminary total of 5,514 wild turkeys during all season segments in the South Zone, compared with 6,842 last year in the south. The North Zone preliminary harvest total this year was 7,986 wild turkeys, compared with 8,878 in northern counties in 2017.

The top counties for spring wild turkey harvest in the South Zone in 2018 were Jefferson (362), Randolph (303), Jackson (287), Marion (269), and Pope (261). The top five North Zone counties for spring turkey harvest this year were Jo Daviess (584), Fulton (336), Adams (331), Pike (310), and Hancock (296).

Multiple factors likely contributed to the reduction in harvest totals this season.

“We anticipated some declines as a result of the poor production of young turkeys noted during our 2017 Brood Survey last summer,” said Luke Garver, IDNR Wild Turkey Program Manager. “Youth season hunters experienced cold and wet weather during both weekends in much of the state, and winter-like conditions continued into the early season segments in both the North and South Zones. It is not often Illinois turkey hunters can say they’ve had the opportunity to experience both snowfall and 90-degree weather in one season.”

The table below includes the preliminary 2018 county-by-county spring turkey harvest results with comparable totals for 2017:

County

2018

2017

Adams

331

395

Alexander

135

156

Bond

116

141

Boone

55

75

Brown

246

299

Bureau

182

163

Calhoun

194

239

Carroll

219

213

Cass

217

211

Champaign

17

26

Christian

38

51

Clark

160

181

Clay

189

219

Clinton

89

82

Coles

33

45

COOK

0

1

Crawford

178

210

Cumberland

44

48

DeKalb

16

16

DeWitt

38

54

Douglas

3

2

Edgar

65

80

Edwards

83

85

Effingham

99

117

Fayette

219

276

Ford

13

10

Franklin

147

166

Fulton

336

378

Gallatin

84

112

Greene

137

147

Grundy

66

56

Hamilton

194

252

Hancock

296

325

Hardin

92

134

Henderson

141

135

Henry

82

75

Iroquois

60

75

Jackson

287

359

Jasper

104

140

Jefferson

362

412

Jersey

163

187

Jo Daviess

584

610

Johnson

185

264

Kane

4

5

Kankakee

47

35

Kendall

16

18

Knox

262

274

Lake

6

1

LaSalle

126

117

Lawrence

Article continues after sponsor message

129

141

Lee

86

116

Livingston

26

26

Logan

40

43

Macon

22

26

Macoupin

224

275

Madison

151

213

Marion

269

337

Marshall

60

82

Mason

167

154

Massac

86

103

McDonough

123

140

McHenry

87

82

McLean

71

68

Menard

84

101

Mercer

219

203

Monroe

134

157

Montgomery

139

188

Morgan

123

126

Moultrie

22

29

Ogle

182

214

Peoria

119

153

Perry

214

252

Piatt

9

8

Pike

310

404

Pope

261

348

Pulaski

104

114

Putnam

39

45

Randolph

303

349

Richland

90

113

Rock Island

191

202

Saline

88

123

Sangamon

111

133

Schuyler

256

277

Scott

57

98

Shelby

118

120

St. Clair

111

126

Stark

19

13

Stephenson

182

248

Tazewell

55

57

Union

247

359

Vermilion

124

133

Wabash

37

56

Warren

65

68

Washington

118

131

Wayne

260

317

White

139

169

Whiteside

156

162

Will

71

73

Williamson

210

309

Winnebago

167

185

Woodford

65

79

Total

13500

15720

More like this:

Nov 18, 2023 - Illinois Hunters Harvest 262 Turkeys During 2023 Fall Firearm Season

Oct 23, 2023 - IDNR Reminds Hunters Of State And Federal Sites Open For 2023 Youth Waterfowl Hunting Opportunities

2 days ago - Macoupin County Records Highest Area Deer Harvest Totals In First Weekend Of Firearm Season

Feb 13, 2023 - Fall Archery Hunters Reach Third-Highest Turkey Harvest On Record For Season

Nov 21, 2023 - IDPH Reminds Illinoisans To Protect Loved Ones From Food-Borne Illnesses During Thanksgiving Holiday

 