Hunters in Illinois harvested 13,500 turkeys during 2018 Spring Turkey Season
SPRINGFIELD, IL – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary statewide total of 13,500 wild turkeys during the 2018 Spring Turkey Season, including the youth season, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced today. The 2018 total compares with the statewide turkey harvest of 15,720 in 2017. The statewide preliminary total includes the Youth Turkey Season harvest of 1,139 birds, compared with the record youth harvest of 1,539 turkeys in 2017. The statewide record total was set in 2006 when 16,569 turkeys were harvested.
Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The 2018 season dates were April 9-May 10 in the South Zone and April 16-May 17 in the North Zone. The Youth Spring Turkey Season was March 31-April 1 and April 7-8. This was the second year the youth turkey season was open for two weekends statewide.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Turkey hunters this spring took a preliminary total of 5,514 wild turkeys during all season segments in the South Zone, compared with 6,842 last year in the south. The North Zone preliminary harvest total this year was 7,986 wild turkeys, compared with 8,878 in northern counties in 2017.
The top counties for spring wild turkey harvest in the South Zone in 2018 were Jefferson (362), Randolph (303), Jackson (287), Marion (269), and Pope (261). The top five North Zone counties for spring turkey harvest this year were Jo Daviess (584), Fulton (336), Adams (331), Pike (310), and Hancock (296).
Multiple factors likely contributed to the reduction in harvest totals this season.
“We anticipated some declines as a result of the poor production of young turkeys noted during our 2017 Brood Survey last summer,” said Luke Garver, IDNR Wild Turkey Program Manager. “Youth season hunters experienced cold and wet weather during both weekends in much of the state, and winter-like conditions continued into the early season segments in both the North and South Zones. It is not often Illinois turkey hunters can say they’ve had the opportunity to experience both snowfall and 90-degree weather in one season.”
The table below includes the preliminary 2018 county-by-county spring turkey harvest results with comparable totals for 2017:
County
2018
2017
Adams
331
395
Alexander
135
156
Bond
116
141
Boone
55
75
Brown
246
299
Bureau
182
163
Calhoun
194
239
Carroll
219
213
Cass
217
211
Champaign
17
26
Christian
38
51
Clark
160
181
Clay
189
219
Clinton
89
82
Coles
33
45
COOK
0
1
Crawford
178
210
Cumberland
44
48
DeKalb
16
16
DeWitt
38
54
Douglas
3
2
Edgar
65
80
Edwards
83
85
Effingham
99
117
Fayette
219
276
Ford
13
10
Franklin
147
166
Fulton
336
378
Gallatin
84
112
Greene
137
147
Grundy
66
56
Hamilton
194
252
Hancock
296
325
Hardin
92
134
Henderson
141
135
Henry
82
75
Iroquois
60
75
Jackson
287
359
Jasper
104
140
Jefferson
362
412
Jersey
163
187
Jo Daviess
584
610
Johnson
185
264
Kane
4
5
Kankakee
47
35
Kendall
16
18
Knox
262
274
Lake
6
1
LaSalle
126
117
Lawrence
Article continues after sponsor message
129
141
Lee
86
116
Livingston
26
26
Logan
40
43
Macon
22
26
Macoupin
224
275
Madison
151
213
Marion
269
337
Marshall
60
82
Mason
167
154
Massac
86
103
McDonough
123
140
McHenry
87
82
McLean
71
68
Menard
84
101
Mercer
219
203
Monroe
134
157
Montgomery
139
188
Morgan
123
126
Moultrie
22
29
Ogle
182
214
Peoria
119
153
Perry
214
252
Piatt
9
8
Pike
310
404
Pope
261
348
Pulaski
104
114
Putnam
39
45
Randolph
303
349
Richland
90
113
Rock Island
191
202
Saline
88
123
Sangamon
111
133
Schuyler
256
277
Scott
57
98
Shelby
118
120
St. Clair
111
126
Stark
19
13
Stephenson
182
248
Tazewell
55
57
Union
247
359
Vermilion
124
133
Wabash
37
56
Warren
65
68
Washington
118
131
Wayne
260
317
White
139
169
Whiteside
156
162
Will
71
73
Williamson
210
309
Winnebago
167
185
Woodford
65
79
Total
13500
15720
More like this: