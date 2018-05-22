SPRINGFIELD, IL – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary statewide total of 13,500 wild turkeys during the 2018 Spring Turkey Season, including the youth season, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced today. The 2018 total compares with the statewide turkey harvest of 15,720 in 2017. The statewide preliminary total includes the Youth Turkey Season harvest of 1,139 birds, compared with the record youth harvest of 1,539 turkeys in 2017. The statewide record total was set in 2006 when 16,569 turkeys were harvested.

Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The 2018 season dates were April 9-May 10 in the South Zone and April 16-May 17 in the North Zone. The Youth Spring Turkey Season was March 31-April 1 and April 7-8. This was the second year the youth turkey season was open for two weekends statewide.

Turkey hunters this spring took a preliminary total of 5,514 wild turkeys during all season segments in the South Zone, compared with 6,842 last year in the south. The North Zone preliminary harvest total this year was 7,986 wild turkeys, compared with 8,878 in northern counties in 2017.

The top counties for spring wild turkey harvest in the South Zone in 2018 were Jefferson (362), Randolph (303), Jackson (287), Marion (269), and Pope (261). The top five North Zone counties for spring turkey harvest this year were Jo Daviess (584), Fulton (336), Adams (331), Pike (310), and Hancock (296).

Multiple factors likely contributed to the reduction in harvest totals this season.

“We anticipated some declines as a result of the poor production of young turkeys noted during our 2017 Brood Survey last summer,” said Luke Garver, IDNR Wild Turkey Program Manager. “Youth season hunters experienced cold and wet weather during both weekends in much of the state, and winter-like conditions continued into the early season segments in both the North and South Zones. It is not often Illinois turkey hunters can say they’ve had the opportunity to experience both snowfall and 90-degree weather in one season.”

The table below includes the preliminary 2018 county-by-county spring turkey harvest results with comparable totals for 2017:

County 2018 2017 Adams 331 395 Alexander 135 156 Bond 116 141 Boone 55 75 Brown 246 299 Bureau 182 163 Calhoun 194 239 Carroll 219 213 Cass 217 211 Champaign 17 26 Christian 38 51 Clark 160 181 Clay 189 219 Clinton 89 82 Coles 33 45 COOK 0 1 Crawford 178 210 Cumberland 44 48 DeKalb 16 16 DeWitt 38 54 Douglas 3 2 Edgar 65 80 Edwards 83 85 Effingham 99 117 Fayette 219 276 Ford 13 10 Franklin 147 166 Fulton 336 378 Gallatin 84 112 Greene 137 147 Grundy 66 56 Hamilton 194 252 Hancock 296 325 Hardin 92 134 Henderson 141 135 Henry 82 75 Iroquois 60 75 Jackson 287 359 Jasper 104 140 Jefferson 362 412 Jersey 163 187 Jo Daviess 584 610 Johnson 185 264 Kane 4 5 Kankakee 47 35 Kendall 16 18 Knox 262 274 Lake 6 1 LaSalle 126 117 Lawrence Article continues after sponsor message 129 141 Lee 86 116 Livingston 26 26 Logan 40 43 Macon 22 26 Macoupin 224 275 Madison 151 213 Marion 269 337 Marshall 60 82 Mason 167 154 Massac 86 103 McDonough 123 140 McHenry 87 82 McLean 71 68 Menard 84 101 Mercer 219 203 Monroe 134 157 Montgomery 139 188 Morgan 123 126 Moultrie 22 29 Ogle 182 214 Peoria 119 153 Perry 214 252 Piatt 9 8 Pike 310 404 Pope 261 348 Pulaski 104 114 Putnam 39 45 Randolph 303 349 Richland 90 113 Rock Island 191 202 Saline 88 123 Sangamon 111 133 Schuyler 256 277 Scott 57 98 Shelby 118 120 St. Clair 111 126 Stark 19 13 Stephenson 182 248 Tazewell 55 57 Union 247 359 Vermilion 124 133 Wabash 37 56 Warren 65 68 Washington 118 131 Wayne 260 317 White 139 169 Whiteside 156 162 Will 71 73 Williamson 210 309 Winnebago 167 185 Woodford 65 79 Total 13500 15720

More like this: