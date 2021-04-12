FOOTBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

HARDIN CALHOUN 14, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 6: D.J. Lorton's two first-quarter touchdowns receptions from quarterback Hunter Roth were enough as Calhoun won in a defensive battle Friday night at North Greene.

Roth and Lorton connected on their first score on a 53-yard passing play just 1:57 into the game to give the Warriors the lead, then doubled the lead with 1:16 left in the first when Lorton caught a 16-yard strike from Lorton to make it 14-0.

The score stayed that way for the vast majority of the game, but Dalton Mitchell's three-yard run with 2:17 left in regulation pulled the Spartans to 14-6, but a two-point conversion pass fell incomplete. Calhoun ran the clock out from there to preserve the win.

