Hunter Roth-D.J. Lorton Combine For Two TDs For Calhoun In Win Over North Greene, Dylan Mitchell Has TD For Spartans
FOOTBALL
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
HARDIN CALHOUN 14, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 6: D.J. Lorton's two first-quarter touchdowns receptions from quarterback Hunter Roth were enough as Calhoun won in a defensive battle Friday night at North Greene.
Roth and Lorton connected on their first score on a 53-yard passing play just 1:57 into the game to give the Warriors the lead, then doubled the lead with 1:16 left in the first when Lorton caught a 16-yard strike from Lorton to make it 14-0.
The score stayed that way for the vast majority of the game, but Dalton Mitchell's three-yard run with 2:17 left in regulation pulled the Spartans to 14-6, but a two-point conversion pass fell incomplete. Calhoun ran the clock out from there to preserve the win.
More like this: