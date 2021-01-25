ROLLA, MO. - Hunter Juengel of Collinsville is listed on the honor list for first semester at Missouri S&T in Rolla, MO.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum 12 hours and had a grade-point average that averages 3.2 or above out of possible 4.0.

