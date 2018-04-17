Hunter Blake Steinlage Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Hunter Blake Steinlage Parents: Blake Victor Steinlage and Kimberly Marie Silk of Saint Peters, MO Birth Weight: 7 lbs 5 oz Birth Length: 19.75 inches Date: April 9, 2018 Article continues after sponsor message Time: 4:51 p.m. Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's Siblings: Ellie May Silk (5), Thomas Lee Silk, Jr. (12), Skye Nichole Silk (15) Grandparents: Thomas Lee Silk and Amber Leigh Silk, West Alton; Eric Francis Trice and Leslie Steinlage Trice, Saint Peters, MO. Great Grandparents: Kathleen Steinlage, Saint Peters, MO; Susan Silk, West Alton; Charles and Andrea Silk, Alton More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Fill the Pantry, and More!