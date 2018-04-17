Hunter Blake Steinlage
Name: Hunter Blake Steinlage
Parents: Blake Victor Steinlage and Kimberly Marie Silk of Saint Peters, MO
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Birth Weight: 7 lbs 5 oz
Birth Length: 19.75 inches
Date: April 9, 2018
Time: 4:51 p.m.
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Siblings: Ellie May Silk (5), Thomas Lee Silk, Jr. (12), Skye Nichole Silk (15)
Grandparents: Thomas Lee Silk and Amber Leigh Silk, West Alton; Eric Francis Trice and Leslie Steinlage Trice, Saint Peters, MO.
Great Grandparents: Kathleen Steinlage, Saint Peters, MO; Susan Silk, West Alton; Charles and Andrea Silk, Alton
More like this: