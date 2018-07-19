ST. LOUIS, MO — 1,800 cyclists are setting out to raise $1.8M toward a world free of MS by riding up to 200 miles over 2 days. Bike MS: Gateway Getaway Ride will depart from Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey on September 8 and conclude on September 9 after a journey of a lifetime through the Illinois countryside.

“Bike MS is an experience grounded in camaraderie that brings together cyclists of all levels for one reason – to create a world free of MS,” said Eric Page, Executive Director, National MS Society, Gateway. “Funds raised from this event support cutting-edge MS research as well as programs and services for people living with MS in this community.”

Bike MS: Gateway Getaway is one of nearly 80 rides across the country hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. This year, more than 80,000 people are expected to participate in Bike MS nationwide.

Primal and The Pickle Juice Company are Premier National Sponsors of Bike MS. Primal is also the official National Cycling Apparel Sponsor and sponsors “I Ride with MS,” a special program recognizing Bike MS cyclists living with the disease.

WHEN: September 8 – 9, 2018; Cyclists take off at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday morning.

WHERE: Lewis and Clark Community College – Godfrey, IL

ROUTE OPTIONS: Day 1 – 25, 40, 75 and 100-mile route options. Day 2 – 25, 50, 75 and 100-mile route options.

WHY BIKE MS: Bike MS brings people together as individuals and as teams to conquer a challenge and share an unforgettable experience with friends, family and coworkers—while raising money to make a difference in the lives of people affected by MS.

PARTICIPATION/ VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION: bikeMS.org, 855-372-1331 or fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.

To see what Bike MS is like, check out this video: https://youtu.be/9yzv6GOz8oA

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis. The progress, severity and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women than men being diagnosed with the disease. MS affects more than 2.3 million worldwide. The Society mobilizes people and resources so that everyone affected by multiple sclerosis can live their best lives as we stop MS in its tracks, restore what has been lost and end MS forever.

For more information about multiple sclerosis and the National MS Society go to nationalMSsociety.org or call 800-344-4867.

