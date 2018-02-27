Alton Mayor Brant Walker reacts to the news Alton had won the Small Business Revolution contest. (Photo by Steve Spencer)

ALTON - Hundreds were shocked and happy to hear the news Alton won the Small Business Revolution season three showcase.

Host Amanda Brinkman congratulated the town at a tremendous gathering at Old Bakery Beer Company Tuesday afternoon. She said businesses within 1.5 miles of Downtown Alton would be welcome to apply with the chosen six announced March 6. Those businesses will divide a sum of $500,000 worth of investment into those businesses and the city itself.

Brinkman congratulated Alton as well as the other four towns involved in the vote: Bastrop, Texas, Amesbury, Massachusetts, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Martinez, California, in what she said was the closest race yet with over 160 million Facebook impressions.

