EDWARDSVILLE - Nearly 350 participants crossed the finish line during Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s third annual Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run on Saturday, Sept. 29.

Beautiful fall weather brought a great turnout of approximately 400 SIUE students, alumni, staff, faculty and community members. The run through the University’s expansive campus was followed by a delicious world-famous Chris Cakes pancake breakfast and refreshments from locally-owned Recess Brewing.

Proceeds from the event will benefit SIUE Alumni Association Scholarships for deserving students.

“The Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run offers the perfect venue for SIUE students, faculty, staff and alumni to join with the greater running community and support our fundraising efforts,” said SIUE Alumni Association President Alan Kehrer, BS ’92, MBA ’12. “The Alumni Association would especially like to recognize and thank the many SIUE administrators and community members who came out in strong support of this event. We appreciated the help of more than 50 volunteers who made this event a huge success!”

Cougars Unleashed featured 5K and 10K routes, along with a one-mile fun run. First place winners included:

5K Men’s Overall: Nathan Smith with a time of 17:24

5K Women’s Overall: Becca Olsen with a time of 23:58

10K Men’s Overall: Ratlale David Mokone with a time of 35:53

10K Women’s Overall: Rebecca Bradley with a time of 44:34

“We look forward to continuing to grow and improve the Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run, as it has now been established as a signature part of SIUE Homecoming tradition,” Kehrer added.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

